Hangzhou, China – The recently held Hangzhou Asian Games showcased a harmonious fusion of ancient and modern traditions, reflecting a new integration in the sporting world. The nine non-Olympic events of the Asian Games received overwhelming support from the audience, and the event’s organization was smooth.

The Asian Games, consisting of 40 events, included 31 events that were set with reference to the next Paris Olympics. However, the Asian Games also featured nine non-Olympic events, which set it apart from the Olympic Games. These non-Olympic events included martial arts, sepak takraw, cricket, and jiu-jitsu, representing various Asian countries and regions. Additionally, the Asian Games integrated new and emerging sports popular among young people, such as skateboarding and intellectual sports.

Zhu Qinan, spokesperson of the Hangzhou Asian Games Competition Command Center, stated, “The project setting of this Asian Games is a new fusion of ancient and modern, tradition and new trends, inheritance and innovation.” As of September 27, a total of 367 games were held across six venues, including the Sports Center National Expo Squash Hall, Hangzhou Chess Academy, China Hangzhou E-Sports Center, and Xiaoshan Guali Cultural and Sports Center. The ticket sales for these events were booming, with 24 gold medals already awarded.

The Hangzhou Chess Academy played a significant role in hosting the chess and card events during the Asian Games. Jiang Xianzheng, spokesman for the academy, expressed that this Asian Games would go down in history as it marked the first inclusion of the four major intellectual sports of go, chess, chess, and bridge in the official competition events. A total of 435 athletes from 25 countries and regions participated in these events, with 13 gold medals determined.

In terms of martial arts, the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium hosted the Judo, Jiu-Jitsu, and Kejiu-Jitsu competitions. Chen Longning, spokesperson of the museum, highlighted the impressive performance of these events, despite their small size. The gymnasium, with a construction area of only 24,000 square meters, produced 30 gold medals, ranking fourth among all competition venues.

Looking ahead, the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games Kabaddi Competition will be held at the Guali Cultural and Sports Center in Xiaoshan from October 2 to 7. Sixteen teams from 10 countries and regions will compete, with the likes of Iran, India, Japan, and South Korea vying for two gold medals. The venue has undergone extensive preparations to ensure a high-level event, and it successfully hosted the National Kabaddi Championship in June earlier this year.

The seamless integration of ancient and modern traditions, combined with the inclusion of emerging sports, has made the Hangzhou Asian Games a true celebration of diversity and innovation. With its successful execution thus far, the Asian Games have solidified their place in sporting history.

[Source: Guangming Daily, Page 04, September 29, 2023]

