Canon Rumored to Release Two RF 35mm F1.2 L Models at the End of the Year

Canon Rumored to Release Two RF 35mm F1.2 L Models by the End of the Year

According to foreign news reports, Canon is set to launch two RF 35mm F1.2 L models towards the end of this year. Speculations suggest that these models may include a “DS” and a non-“DS” version, similar to the RF 85mm F1.2L USM lens.

Ever since the introduction of the Canon RF system five years ago, photography enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the release of a 35mm L prime lens. In the EF system era, the EF 35mm F1.4 L USM proved to be one of Canon users’ most beloved lenses, particularly for portraits, street photography, weddings, and life documentation. It has become somewhat of a magic lens for many Canon users.

Surprisingly, Canon has not yet launched an RF version of the 35mm L prime lens since the advent of the RF system. The only option currently available is the RF 35mm F1.8 Macro IS STM lens. This has left many Canon users impatiently waiting for a higher-end alternative. However, recent rumors suggest that their wait might soon be over.

It is speculated that Canon may finally release the RF 35mm F1.2 L lens by the end of this year, and it might even come in two different versions. Drawing from the example of the RF 85mm F1.2 L USM lens, it can be reasonably assumed that the “DS Bokeh Control” feature could potentially be included in one of the versions.

Finally, there seems to be some promising news for those seeking a high-quality 35mm L fixed focus lens from Canon. It remains to be seen what exactly the company has in store for photographers.

Source: THE CAMERA INSIDER

