Inter, all precedents against Guardiola: the last time it was the Nerazzurri treble

The Champions League final between Inter and Manchester City, scheduled for Saturday 10 June, represents the 5th confrontation between Guardiola and the Nerazzurri. In the previous 4, all on the Barcelona bench, the Catalan coach collected two victories, a draw and a defeat. We are talking about the 2009/2010 season, when Inter met the blaugrana 4 times: first in the Champions League group and then in the semifinals. That year Mourinho’s team scored a treble in the final in Madrid

