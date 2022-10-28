Martinez has a slight discomfort in his ankle, but he doesn’t want to stay out. Lukaku will start from the bench and will increase his minutes compared to Wednesday. In defense Acerbi favored over De Vrij

No massive turnover against Sampdoria. Simone Inzaghi will make a few more alternations on Tuesday in Munich, when he does not want to make a fool, but not even squeeze the owners in view of the big match with Juventus on Sunday 6. In Bavaria the warned Bastoni and Martinez will not play because it is forbidden to run the risk of lose them, by sum of yellow cards, in the first leg of the second round. With Sampdoria, on the other hand, there will be a couple of changes at most compared to the team that overcame Viktoria Plzen and that in general has played often in the last period.

ATTACK FOR THREE — The biggest question mark is forward. Lukaku will start from the bench and increase the minutes compared to Wednesday when he entered in the 37th minute of the second half. His return will be gradual after a two-month break: anyone who thinks they hear his name announced in the starting eleven by the San Siro speaker is wrong. The choice of the offensive couple is therefore restricted to Dzeko, Correa and Lautaro, with the latter who, as already mentioned, will not be there with Bayern. The Taurus has a slight discomfort in an ankle, the result of a blow remedied on Wednesday. Is it more prudent to “spend it” during the match in progress and save it in view of Juventus? Correa, who gave Big Rom the 4-0 assist on Wednesday, paws and Dzeko is the usual security, however, just back from the heavy brace in Europe. The Tucu and the ex Roma, tried at the beginning of the finishing, seem favorites (we emphasize it, they seem) because leaving out the Bull is complicated. Before Plzen, he had returned from 4 centers in 3 matches. See also Udinese need 5 starters if Musso and De Paul leave

DEFENSE TO DECIDE — In front of Onana, however, the only sure of a jersey is Bastoni. Acerbi, a starter in the last 5 days of the championship, is ahead of De Vrij who, moreover, swerved conspicuously in Florence on the occasion of Jovic’s 3-3. The latest jersey? Removing Skriniar is very difficult, but D’Ambrosio, who when called into question responded present, hopes so.

CONFIRMS IN THE MIDDLE — Unless there are surprises, however, there will be no changes in between. Darmian has a few chances on the right, but Dumfries is actually a favorite; Dimarco, in great shape in the Champions League, does not run the risk of being alternated with Gosens. The central hinge made up of Barella, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan is untouchable because Asllani is not going through a brilliant moment, Brozovic continues to work separately (he has not been called up) and Gagliardini is still far from the top thanks to the low back pain he has just disposed of. Usually full in the stands.

October 28 – 10:43 pm

