Inter, Calhanoglu ko with Turkey: muscle problem

Inter, Calhanoglu ko with Turkey: muscle problem

Concern at Inter for the conditions of Hakan Calhanoglu. Inter midfielder had to quit ahead of time the challenge of qualifying for Euro 2024 between his Turkey and Croatia for a injury. In the 38th minute of the first half, with teammate Marcelo Brozovic’s Croatia leading 1-0 (goal from ex Inter Kovacic), the Turkish midfielder accused a muscle problem in the adductor of the right thigh and immediately asked for the change.

The extent of the injury suffered to his left thigh is not yet clear, but Calhanoglu immediately realized the problem and asked to leave. The Nerazzurri midfielder has been replaced by Yulsek. After the change, Croatia also doubled up. Now for Calhanoglu expected the usual procedure of instrumental tests to fully assess the nature and seriousness of the problem but it seems probable that he will be forced to miss both the next championship match against Fiorentina of April 1st and that of April 4th against the Juventus valid for the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

See also  Juve Samp, Stankovic: 'Rabiot's 3-2 is a goal that should be disallowed'

