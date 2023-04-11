On the occasion of the 115th anniversary of the Club’s history, Inter wanted to pay homage to their historic shirt with a video Hero

This video traces the Nerazzurri’s decades through the various game kits, representing the leitmotif to narrate the evolution of the Club and the city of Milan.

In addition to the video, the new official Nerazzurri book has also been published and put on sale, entitled: “The Inter shirts – All the Nerazzurri kits from 1908 to today”, which traces the history of Nerazzurri shirts with photos and insights into the evolution of fabrics and the logo and a focus on training shirts and pre-match shirts; the introduction was written by the Vice President and historic captain Javier Zanetti.

A series of dedicated products have also been developed: from the exclusive Special Jersey celebratory with the Inter 115 patch, alla Capsule Collection of products including vintage t-shirt, scarf and game ball.

On the occasion of the championship match between Spezia and Inter on 10 March, the shirt with which the Nerazzurri players took to the field has a shirt with special golden embroidery and the writing “115 years” positioned under the logo.

The Nerazzurri’s 115th birthday party was also celebrated on Twitter, with an activity dedicated to all the fans. Nerazzurri fans tweeted using the hashtags #Inter115, #BuonCompleannoInter, #IMInter, #ForzaInter and #FCIM and were able to admire the special birthday logo alongside their messages of good wishes.

Go back to the main article to discover the “Fan Engagement in the Sport Industry 2023 Edition”, with the initiatives we select month by month.

Click here to see the 10 Sport Industry Fan Engagement Initiatives of February 2023.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Write to us now and let’s design your new Sport Business strategy