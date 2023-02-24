After the break for the national teams, everything is ready for the 18th day of Serie A 2022-2023 women’s football. Between Saturday and Sunday the 10 teams of the Italian championship will take to the field for the last round of the first phase of the season (then Roma, Juventus, Fiorentina, Inter and Milan will move into the poule scudetto and Sassuolo, Pomigliano, Parma, Como and Sampdoria will go into the poule salvation) and the show certainly won’t be missing.

The match between Inter and Fiorentina will open the day at 12:30 tomorrow. Both teams will come to this clash after losing their last championship match (against Roma and Juventus respectively) and will therefore try to redeem themselves to conclude the first phase of the championship in the best possible way. Tomorrow they will face each other at 2.30 pm Pomigliano and Sassuolo, two teams that are currently in sixth position in the standings with 14 points. With no more chances of reaching fifth place, the goal for both of these teams will therefore be to win in order to then start the poule salvation with a good advantage over the last positions (in fact, remember that all the teams will bring all the points won in these 18 days of the championship).

Moving on to Sunday, at 12:30 the leaders will take the field Roma. Alessandro Spugna’s team will face away against Sampdoria (currently last in the championship with 10 points) with the aim of gaining their 16th victory in 18 games in order to be able to subsequently start the poule scudetto with as many points as possible. At 2.30 pm the day will then end with the Como-Milan and Juventus-Parma matches. In the first match, Maurizio Ganz’s Rossoneri, currently fifth with 31 points, will go in search of a third consecutive success in the championship after those against Juventus and Pomigliano. But beware of Como, who after three defeats in a row will do everything to try to win at least one point. In the clash between Juventus and Parma, on the other hand, the black and whites will be looking for a second consecutive victory following last day’s clear success against Fiorentina. On the other hand, the ducals will do their best to return home with a useful result that would boost morale before the second half of the season.

Photo: Photo LiveMedia/Lisa Guglielmi