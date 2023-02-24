2023 will be the year of Ukraine’s victory against Russian forces. It is the message that the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to launch this morning on his social profiles, on the first anniversary of the conflict (here the special).

«On February 24, millions of us made a choice. Not a white flag, but a blue and yellow flag. Not escape, but resistance and struggle», wrote the Ukrainian president (in the studio Daniele Manca and Maria Serena Natale)