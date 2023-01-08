Home Sports Inter, Curva Nord in Monza: “Skriniar our captain. You are master of Milan. Stay with us”
The Curva Nord exposes itself on the occasion of tonight’s match: “You are our captain. You are the master of Milan. Stay with us”

The Curva Nord is exposed in Monza for tonight’s match. The Inter fans present for the away match displayed a banner for Milan Skriniar, who will once again be captain of the Nerazzurri this evening.

“You are our captain. You are the master of Milan. Stay with us”, was written on the banner. A clear signal from the Nerazzurri fans. Inter’s offer is on the table, Skriniar has to decide whether or not to sign the renewal.

January 7, 2023 (change January 7, 2023 | 22:40)

