Focus on the next European opponents of the Nerazzurri, known until a few years ago essentially for the historic local brewery. Frequent crossovers with the Italians in the last decade, but for Inter it will be a first time. Watch out for Dzeko, a real nightmare for the Czechs …
First European trip on the horizon with a categorical imperative for Inzaghi’s troop: to win. It could not be otherwise, both for the need for classification after the knockout in Group C against Bayern, and for the objective gap with that Viktoria Plzen inevitably pointed out as the Cinderella of the group.