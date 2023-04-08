L’Inter in the next season it will undergo a revolution. Marotta, on behalf of Steven Zhang, is already thinking about the next grafts. What is certain is that Simone Inzaghi will no longer be the Nerazzurri coach. The technician has burned all possible bonuses. It remains to be seen whether the season will end or the divorce will come sooner. Regardless of the coach’s fate, however, there are many players who have now shown that they are disconnected from the Inter project. For this reason, the General Manager is ready to sign players who are more “hungry” and functional to the project.

Brozovic away from Inter: 80%

Marcelo Brozóvic Yesterday too he entered limp and listless. It is evident how the Croatian has been disconnected from the Nerazzurri for some time. His farewell seems imminent, but the market value is also plummeting. At the moment its valuation does not exceed 25 million and could go further down. In the summer, therefore, the best solution will be sought to get rid of the Croatian and try to maximize his transfer, but the 40-45 required up to a year ago is now utopia.

De Vrij via dall’Inter: 50%

The renewal of The free it seemed one step away, but the Dutchman’s recent statements have reopened the question. In fact, the former Lazio player said he was dissatisfied with his scarce use and this could also question an agreement that seemed obvious. The decisive match should be next week. If De Vrij understands that he is not at the center of the project (and that he won’t be even with Inzaghi’s farewell) he could decide to leave the Nerazzurri at zero.

Pereyra all’Inter: 65%

Farewell to Inzaghi will also mean farewell to the 3-5-2, therefore, first of all we are looking for “leg” midfield interiors. For this Marotta blocked Pereyra. The Udinese midfielder can arrive on a free transfer and give more quality to a midfield that is often lacking in the most important phase. Despite being 32 years old, the Argentine is still a crucial player. For this Marotta is pressing to bring him to Milan. Contacts with the player’s entourage are constant and there is optimism for closing the deal.

Lindelof all’Inter: 55%

The chances are significantly increased Victor Lindelof wear the shirt ofInter next season. In England they certainly bid farewell to the Swede at United and affirm that the Nerazzurri are on pole. Moreover, the two companies already discussed the deal in January, without however reaching an agreement. In the summer, the parties could return to discussions, reaching the desired agreement.

Kudus all’Inter: 25%

For the attack, Inter are thinking about Mohamed Kudus. The Ajax player is a talent who has also shown himself at the World Cup and who makes his flexibility and sense of goal his best weapons. In a team that struggles to find the way to goal, you need a player who gives unpredictability and quality to the maneuver. Kudus costs a lot, around 30 million, but he’s a high-quality player on whom to build a certain future. For this sui will try to snatch it from the competition.

David Luciani