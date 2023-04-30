Home » Inter-Lazio: video, gol e highlights
Inter-Lazio: video, gol e highlights

Inter-Lazio: video, gol e highlights

An incredible game at San Siro, which ended with a comeback victory for Inter that hooks up to the Champions League train. Nerazzurri down in the first half due to a goal by Felipe Anderson after a serious mistake by Acerbi, in the second half Lautaro enters and changes the music: first he scores the draw on a great assist from Lukaku, who also gives Gosens the overtaking ball, then the trio drops for the final 3-1. Inter’s victory gives Napoli the match point for the Scudetto

