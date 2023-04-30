To recover stolen motorcycle they demanded more than a million pesos

In the municipality of Pitalito, the Gaula Huila captured a woman and apprehended two minors at a time when they were receiving extortion money.

“The operation was set up by the Gaula and monitored through security cameras, the uniformed officers waited patiently for the perpetrators to arrive, they first made rounds on a motorcycle to find out that there were no policemen and to be able to collect the money from the extortion,” says the official report.

“Minutes later, when they were preparing to receive the 1,200,000 extortion fee to return the moped, the two minors were apprehended and the woman caught in flagrante delicto. Two motorcycles were seized in the operation,” the police statement added.

A judge ordered an insurance measure for the woman and an internment measure for the two minors.

In isolated incidents and through patrol work, uniformed men from quadrant 18 attached to Cai Timanco managed to capture Diego Alejandro Jurado Bonilla in the Oasis neighborhood, who was surprised with several doses of psychoactive substances.

According to the official report, this person was at Carrera 35 with Calle 27 Sur in Neiva, with 1,500 grams of marijuana in his possession. This is how, with reasons based on article 376 of the Colombian Penal Code, the officers proceeded to capture him.

It is noteworthy that this person is recognized in the sector for marketing narcotic substances and, thanks to information from the public, the seizure of at least $3 million pesos in marijuana was allowed.

The person involved was made available to the competent authority for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing and carrying narcotics, where a guarantee control judge decided to shelter him with an insurance measure in a prison establishment.