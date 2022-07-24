In Lens the coach started with the “alternative” couple Dzeko-Correa, but the opportunities came only with the owners in the last half hour

From our correspondent Filippo Conticello

From Lens, a small town in the north of France who lives in symbiosis with his Ligue 1 team, Inter are not only bringing with them the first defeat of the pre-season. Nor is the awareness of the delay in condition seen above all in the first half, which is entirely legitimate given that the French will start in earnest a week earlier. Inzaghi and his boys return to Milan, however, with the vague suspicion that this year’s Inter attack risks traveling at two speeds. On the one hand, the highly titled, Lukaku and Lautaro, inseparable like Romeo and Juliet, on the other Correa and Dzeko, last year’s purchases now reduced to reserves.

The choice — In this third official friendly the departing technician wanted to shuffle the deck: he started with the “alternative” couple, and then unleashed the cavalry in the last half hour. The difference in effectiveness, danger and understanding between the two tandems of attackers was lunar. First he just remembers a few shots of Correa and a couple of phone calls from Edin, one from the foot and one from the head, then instead here is the clear imprint of Lu-La on Simone’s game. The goal did not arrive, a little because of Lautaro’s mistakes in front of goal and a little because of Lukaku’s late condition, understandable given the size of the giant, but the general discourse does not change much: with the main players by Inzaghi, Inter plays a completely different music. See also Inter-Lukaku: backstage, Chelsea omissions and the weight of Roc Nations

The great expectation — Under the door, however, Romelu has not yet managed to blow the cap: in three official friendlies, only his goal is missing, the one most awaited by the entire Nerazzurri planet. Lukaku hopes, however, that he will arrive right on August 13 for his debut-bis in the league in Lecce: after all, every ounce of petrol he is putting in now is aimed at making him skid when the season really begins. A certain packaging was widely expected, as well as the instinctive combinations with Lautaro that were revised yesterday as in the good old days. With the difference that the Tour, on a bad day, in Lens he first shot up an opportunity within his reach and then hit the outgoing goalkeeper. Perhaps also for this reason, unlike his Belgian colleague, however smiling and positive, the Argentine showed himself very nervous in the tunnel of the changing rooms.

On the old altar — Dzeko and Correa, on the other hand, didn’t even get close to scoring: with the choice to launch them from the start, Simone still wanted to remember that everyone will be needed. But for this to happen, it is necessary to bring the level of the reserve pair closer to the starting one, one step at a time as the season unfolds its plot. Both Joaquin and Edin until recently reverberated in the news because they were considered expendable on the Dybala altar: the story then took another direction but, for what little it’s worth, Lens also confirmed that Paulo would have given a decent hand to Lu -There. See also Calori confides in Pordenone: "You can still save yourself, but drive away the fears"

