In the De Laurentiis era, the Azzurri played the first match of the new year against the Nerazzurri twice, always coming out defeated

All on the pitch even on New Year’s Eve, albeit in the afternoon, because Napoli have a taboo to dispel and want to restart at full speed.

TABOO — Against Inter, in the De Laurentiis era, the Azzurri played their first match of the new year twice and in both circumstances they were defeated. This time things could go differently because Napoli arrive at San Siro on the strength of their leadership in the standings and also of the – ephemeral – title of champion in 2022 with 81 points in 34 games (25 wins, 6 draws and just 3 defeats with 76 goals scored and 29 conceded). Therefore, the Azzurri are aware of their own value but in the same way they will have to face the unknown factor of a completely new restart compared to the past since it is the result of a long break like never before.

CERTAINTIES AND DOUBTS — Yes, but how does Napoli get to Milan? First of all, with all the players available because Spalletti has also recovered Demme and Meret as well as Kvaratskhelia and Rrahmani who were then the “real” absentees in the last few games before the stop for the World Cup. The Georgian will be the owner, the former Veronese is in a run-off with Juan Jesus to support Kim. For the rest, more certainties than doubts with Mario Rui favored over Olivera, the starting midfielder and Politano ahead in the eternal sprint with Lozano (who could be decisive in the current match like Raspadori and Simeone who will initially start from the bench). See also Cagliari anxious about today's tampons

TO THE CENTER OF THE (G) WOLF — Therefore, three of the veterans from the World Cup will take the field from the first minute with Anguissa called to give substance to the midfield and Zielinski who will have the task of connecting with the offensive trident. For the rest, Inzaghi’s 3-5-2 will have to be stemmed above all by preventing the ball from reaching the strikers easily and therefore Lobotka’s work will be central – in the true sense of the word – not only as a control room but as a breakwater in front of the defence. Spalletti will ask the Slovak to dirty the passing lines because he fears vertical supplies for the Nerazzurri forwards. Only Azzurri supporters not residing in Campania will accompany Napoli, but the Neapolitan maquis will be felt among the 75,000 at San Siro.

