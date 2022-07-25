Home Sports Inter, Riccardo Ferri new Club Manager of the first team
Winner of the 1989 Scudetto and many other trophies, the former player had already been one of the company’s Ambassadors. A year ago Oriali left office

An old Nerazzurri glory is fully part of the Inter organization chart: the club has in fact communicated that Riccardo Ferri is the new Club Manager of the first team. “Inter column of records”, as described in the club profile, Ferri experienced one of the most glorious cycles in Inter history as a protagonist, winning the 1988/89 Scudetto, the 1989 Supercoppa Italiana and the 1990/91 Uefa Cup. and then ended his adventure with the Nerazzurri in 1994, the year in which he won his second Uefa Cup.

With the Inter shirt he played 418 games in 13 seasons and has always remained tied to the Nerazzurri colors, closely following Inter events until he became one of the Club’s Ambassadors, a position he held for several years.

In August of a year ago, the farewell to the role of first technical manager was formalized, after the championship won with Antonio Conte, of the Inter Lele Oriali flag who continues to cover the role of Team Manager with the Italian national team.

