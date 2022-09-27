The Giallorossi have not beaten their rivals for five years between Serie A and the Italian Cup and for the operators they start at a disadvantage once again

A historical rivalry, a single point to divide the two teams and an enormous desire for redemption that will certainly translate into the field. Inter-Roma only happens on matchday seven, but it is already full of meaning for both of them. No one is where he would like to be: the Nerazzurri are seventh in the standings with 12 points, the Giallorossi are just ahead at 13.

Obviously everything is still open, the top is represented by Naples and Atalanta at 17, but the need to go back is already very strong. The great ex, José Mourinho, will not be present on the bench due to the disqualification remedied in the last round against the Bergamo side. Kick-off at San Siro is scheduled for Saturday at 6 pm.

HOW THE TWO TEAMS ARRIVE — Inter and Roma arrive at this meeting in a very similar way: in the league they have achieved the same results in the last four outings. The Nerazzurri lost away from home to Milan and Udinese, winning against Cremonese and Turin in front of their fans; in the Champions League came a defeat with Bayern and a victory with Viktoria Plzen. Mourinho’s team, on the other hand, did not score points with Udinese and Atalanta, beating however Monza and Empoli; same speech in the Europa League, with the defeat at the start against Ludogorets and the victory over Helsinki. See also AFC Champions League-Cao Zheng presents Zeka with a hat and Taishan team 0-7 Daegu FC draws the biggest loss record of the Chinese Super League_Lamas_Shandong_Restricted Area

PREVIOUS — Inter and Roma have met 212 times in official competitions, including 184 in Serie A, 22 in the Italian Cup, 4 in the Italian Super Cup and 2 in the Uefa Cup. The overall balance is a smile to the Nerazzurri, who have won on 94 occasions against 61 of their opponents; 57 draws instead. Last season, the two teams met three times and Inzaghi’s team always won: in the league it ended 0-3 in Rome (Calhanoglu, Dzeko and Dumfries scored) and 3-1 in Milan (Dumfries goals, Brozovic, Lautaro and Mkhitaryan); in the middle the challenge valid for the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup at San Siro, with Inter winning 2-0 (Dzeko and Sanchez). In general, the Giallorossi will try to stop the negative streak that has lasted for over five years: the last victory in fact dates back to February 2017 in the league, then between Serie A and the Italian Cup there were five defeats and six draws.

THE QUOTE — According to the operators, it will be very difficult for Roma to reverse the trend of the previous matches against Inter. The victory of Inzaghi’s team is at 2.00 with Betfair and Novibet, while the draw and the success of the Giallorossi have the highest rating at 3.80 with 888 Sport and Sisal respectively. The forecasts of this challenge are more oriented towards the show: Over 2.5 is at 1.80 with Bet365, Under 2.5 reaches 2.10 with Betfair. Also for this reason it is much more likely that both teams will be able to score: the Goal is at 1.66 for Bet365, the opposite option reaches 2.30 with Betfair. See also Watch navigation | Jia Yifan leads the second wave of gold tide-Huasheng Online

MARKERS AND EXACT RESULTS — Eyes on the player who will unlock the match. The main candidate in this sense is Lautaro Martinez, who Bet365 proposes at 6.00; with the same operator to follow we find Dybala at 7.00 and Correa at 7.50. Then Sisal puts Skriniar in fourth place at 9.50, a rating that Bet365 also attributes to Zaniolo. When it comes to exact results, bookmakers remain more cautious and are more focused on balance. For the Sisal shares, the most probable outcome is 1-1 at 7.50; then the 1-0 at 8.00, the 2-1 at 8.50, the 2-0 at 10.50, the 0-0 at 11.50 and the 0-1 at 12.50.

September 27

