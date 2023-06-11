Inter, the Champions League of regrets: 1-0 defeat by Manchester City in the final: “This hurts” – breaking latest news

Inter let themselves be pierced by a goal from Rodri while they seemed capable of turning the game around, until then tied, but on at least three occasions they came very close to scoring. And so Guardiola celebrates his third Champions League as a coach

ISTANBUL — The Manchester City breaks the spell, wins the first Champions of its history, hits the hat-trick that was achieved in 1999 by the other Manchester team, United. Ma Inter comes out with a very high head and full of regrets. Surrenders for the goal of Rodriin the heart of the second half, a right-footed shot that dies on the post to Onana’s left, but in the final, with his soul, heart and courage, he puts the strongest team in the world on the ropes. It lacks precision and even a little luck. Ederson, the goalkeeper of Guardiola

the best of the Citizens together with the sniper of the evening. The Inter players waste too much: 0-0 Lautaro too selfish and does not serve the center Lukejust entered. Dimarcofour minutes after the English goal, he hit the crossbar and then himself in the same action Romelu. Not the right night for the Belgian. When Inzaghi inserts it instead of Dzekothe impression that the game could change and instead the moment in which City, not in one of the best nights, gives the turning point. Lukaku misses the equalizer with a header one minute from the ninetiethdeflecting the assist by Gosens. It’s the same Gosenson the last ball, still enhances Ederson’s reflexes. See also Thiem eliminated: ATP tournament Munich: Rune on course to defend the title Inter comes out defeated, but not downsized. He plays equal, scares the English giants, returns home with anger in his heart, supported by the applause of his people.

We lose three out of three finals, a sort of reverse treble, a painful record, but each time deserving a different result. happened first to Rome, then to Fiorentina and now to Inter whose prediction, on the eve, seemed closed. Guardiola celebrates his third Champions League as a coachhis second treble and the thirty-fifth trophy of his career, but on the night of Ataturk Inzaghi better than him, more lucid even in his moves and always in the game. Ninety unlucky minutes for Simone, who stops after winning seven consecutive Cups.



Inter honors the Champions League and for once betrayed by its attacking stars. City played the game right from the start, but Inter managed it with confidence and lightness, with a freer head and more reactive legs, especially able to slow down the pace. The nerazzurri start with high pressing which surprises Pep’s band and close the first half defending themselves in order around a super Acerbi. Guardiola’s team is the pale copy of the squadron that has already won two titles with organized and fast football. Slow ball laps, technical errors multiply, Bernardo Silva and Grealish never manage to light up on the outside lanes, De Bruyne comes out pale after 36 minutes due to a physical problem (inside Foden). The dreaded Haaland he has only one playable ball and is quick to slingshot into the area, but Onana more than that to push back with one arm. See also World Women's Volleyball League: Italy beat Brazil to win the championship for the first time, Egnu was named the most valuable player Lukaku’s entry after ten minutes of the second half in place of the bruised Dzeko seems to be the possible turning point. And instead, after Lautaro’s mistake, Rodri scores in the only circumstance in which Inter get caught up in speed. It’s true that Foden has the chance to double ten minutes after the lead, but the real and best chances in the final come from the Nerazzurri. What it hurtssays Inzaghi, after the match. Football is sometimes a rip-off: but it always gives you the opportunity to try again.

