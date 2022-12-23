On 26 August against Lazio, his last match as a starter, yesterday 88′ on the pitch against Reggina with a goal and a post: many reasons to smile, waiting for Lautaro

He scores, a couple of hits on the heart and Inter crest, he smiles. The usual Lukaku in the 2-0 victory against Reggina, one might say. The Romelu who scores and enjoys himself in the Nerazzurri. Except that in the last few months, almost four since the last game as a starter played under the orders of coach Inzaghi, against Lazio, everything has happened: the thigh injury, the return with a goal against Viktoria Plzen, the relapse, the disappointment at the World Cup with goals missed in the match from home or away against Croatia. To recharge, Big Rom flew to the Seychelles and then went to Dubai, where he resumed training, before returning to Appiano. The test against Reggina, albeit in a friendly context, is an excellent sign in view of Napoli.

Head to Naples — The date marked in red has been the same for some time: January 4, home match against the leaders, first game after the break for the World Cup. Lukaku bet it on 2 December, after the scorching elimination from the World Cup with a second half against Croatia full of unexploited opportunities. He took a break for a few days, then immediately turned to Inter: the Nerazzurri need the real Romelu, the man who has returned to bring the Scudetto back to the other side of the Naviglio. With this Naples is getting tough, that’s why for Inzaghi’s team the match against the Neapolitans is immediately not to be missed. See also Pisa leaders in Serie B, the president Corrado: 'The project, Lucca and ...'

The estate — Lukaku has been training with his teammates for two weeks now and still has many training sessions ahead of him before the match against Spalletti’s team. He teamed up with Dzeko, with good ideas, and will find a Lautaro full of energy after Argentina’s triumph in Qatar. Everything seems to be going in the right direction. In the Granillo friendly match, he passed the most important test: that of endurance. You don’t play 88 minutes without the certainty that it’s the right thing and with a risk of relapse around the corner. At the end of October, half an hour between Viktoria Plzen and Sampdoria was enough to stop the giant again.

The match — And then for Inzaghi there is nothing but to smile. Lukaku is on the right track, he scored a goal (control and winning left foot to beat Ravaglia) and also hit the post in the first half. He added minutes in the legs, regained confidence and the sweet feeling of goal. Friendlies are mostly for this. The last game as owner was dated August 26, in the defeat against Lazio. By the time Napoli arrives at the San Siro, it will have been four months and more since that bad night. It’s time for Lukaku to get Inter back: Romelu is coming back.

