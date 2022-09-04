Home Calcio Inter, there is Bayern: after the derby players under accusation, no more untouchable
CalcioSports

Inter, there is Bayern: after the derby players under accusation, no more untouchable

by admin
Inter, there is Bayern: after the derby players under accusation, no more untouchable

Inzaghi asks for more personality especially from its leaders, from Barella to Bastoni to Skriniar. And the Champions League match with Bayern already becomes a crucial point

A little word buzzed in the air yesterday in the center of Appiano, as Inter licked the derby wounds and began to think about Bayern. The Nerazzurri executives used it, always present at Pinetina, but this time they arrived for strategic rescue the day after the flood. Simone Inzaghi also used it in front of his boys, called to reverse a dangerous slope. There has been a lot of talk about “humility”, in depth, because that is the main gift of every winning team: Inter had massive doses of it, but nobody knows where it is now.

See also  Nespoli leaves with a disappointment

You may also like

Rome, what a shock. Milan: this Leao reminds...

Udinese-Rome | Sottil’s words: “We want to create...

1-0 Arsenal!Manchester United’s dream debut, Anthony scored, Cristiano...

Udinese, poker Special to Rome: the bianconeri fly...

Turkey, accusations against Georgia: ‘Brawl, attacked, video out...

Daje Udinese, the magical night of the bianconeri

Popovich: 10 years ago, American basketball was all...

Why did Vlahovic stay out in Florence? From...

De Ligt: “Inter always play the same way....

Us Open, Berrettini beats Davidovich Fokina and hits...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy