A little word buzzed in the air yesterday in the center of Appiano, as Inter licked the derby wounds and began to think about Bayern. The Nerazzurri executives used it, always present at Pinetina, but this time they arrived for strategic rescue the day after the flood. Simone Inzaghi also used it in front of his boys, called to reverse a dangerous slope. There has been a lot of talk about “humility”, in depth, because that is the main gift of every winning team: Inter had massive doses of it, but nobody knows where it is now.