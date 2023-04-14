Marcus Thuram: important engagement and ambitious project

L’Inter rejoices and with due exorcisms already looks forward to the semifinal of Champions League. In that of Giuseppe Meazza the nerazzurri will have to defend the precious 0-2 won on the field of Benficaa result that definitely tips the balance on the side of the Milanese club.

In the most important moment of the season Romelu Lukaku seems to have had his say again, the Belgian is infallible and glacial from the penalty spot and could be decisive in the last part of the year. Between Dzeko e Lautaro the coach is almost spoiled for choice and huge choice, even considering Correa who, however, should almost certainly leave the club in the summer. Marcus Thuram is always the sensible target of Beppe Marotta who would like to snatch him from the competition, the French striker will almost certainly leave the Borussia M’gladbach. L’Inter however, he will have to hurry and try to convince the player with an important signing and an ambitious project.

United-Vlahovic: depende da Kane?

We can only start by saying a huge good luck to Wojciech Szczesnywishing us and wishing him to see him between the posts as soon as possible.

The evening of Europa League leaves the first European goal by Gattithe victory of Juventus in the first round against the Portuguese of Sporting Lisbona and yet another fasting evening for Dusan Vlahovic. The rumors about a possible sale chase each other, but the player’s performance does not let the player sleep peacefully Old lady who certainly won’t be able to put it on the market for its weight in gold, considering that when Dusan arrived from Fiorentina he was a real goalscorer, but today’s numbers make us think a lot.

After the offensive ofArsenal in the last market session, Vlahovic remained in the shadow of Mole, but the overall year of the former viola is not as exciting as hoped, at least so far. In Premier League il Manchester United is always on the hunt for a purebred bomber, if Harry Kane it seems too complicated the Juntus attacker seems more within reach. We will certainly know more in the summer.

Leão survivor of the AC Milan attack? If it stays…

Il Milan Format Champions League he dreams of the semifinal that would have been unthinkable just a few months ago. The narrow victory over Napoli leave everything open in view of the return, but the Rossoneri will sell their skin very difficult even at Maradona. Stefano Pioli will need the best Rafael Leão that in the race of San Siro came close to scoring in the first half, the diagonal made the whole stadium jump.

The soap opera renewal seems to have no end, even if in recent weeks there seems to have been a rapprochement between the parties. The entourage of the Portuguese continues to ask too much, the Milan he even went beyond his own possibilities, but that much should and could also depend on the situation related to the other forwards. Rebic he will almost certainly quit Milano e Ibrahimovic may decide to leave permanently Milano and the Milanshould not be forgotten Origi which, however, does not seem to be part of the Mister’s plans. The advanced department of the Milan is therefore under discussion and to be reviewed, with Lion which would certainly be the tip of the diamond around which to build a department with seals, provided that the player allows the flattery of Chelsea o PSG.