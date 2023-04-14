From 8:00 am there will be road closures in Neiva, Rivera, Campoalegre, Hobo, Tesalia and Tres Esquinas (Gigante).

The second stage of the Vuelta al Sur Tolima y Huila 2023 will take place today, which means that there will be road closures in several municipalities of the department of Huila.

The Institute of Transport and Transit of Huila has presented the programming of the municipalities through which the cyclists will pass in this stage, which is scheduled to cross Rivera, Riverita, Hobo, Tesalia, and finally, Tres Esquinas (Gigante).

Captain Juanita Padilla, head (e) of Transit and Transportation, has confirmed that the road closures were authorized from 7:00 am and will last until 1:00 pm or until the end of the tour.

Drivers should keep in mind that the road corridor from Neiva to Tres Esquinas will be completely closed, covering a total of 164 kilometers.

third stage

Tomorrow, April 15, the third and final stage of the Tour of the South will take place, which will begin at 8:00 am in the municipality of Garzón and will pass through Gigante, Hobo, Campoalegre, Riverita, and finally, the Termales de Rivera, where riders are expected to arrive around 12:30 pm Drivers should be aware of possible traffic disruptions in these areas during the race.

It is worth mentioning that the Vuelta al Sur arrived yesterday in Neiva in front of the Huila Governorate and this will be the same starting point for today.