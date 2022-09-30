The Nerazzurre pass onto the pitch of the last in the standings. It all happens in the first half, with Polli’s brace and Bonetti’s penalty. After the break, the match against Milan

Inter never stops and, alone at the top of the standings for the first time in its history, also passes on the Como field (3-1 the final), last with only the point won last week against Pomigliano. However, it risked being a dangerous spin for Rita Guarino’s team, since the Nerazzurre had lost two of their last three matches against newly promoted formations.

Protests — The promising start of the landlords made us think for a moment that the taboo could reappear. Instead, after Beccari’s 10 ‘crossbar, the usual Elisa Polli takes care of Inter: throwing in the middle of the area by Mihashi, shot by Karchouni and a winning touch by the attacker (in a dubious position), to the fourth goal in the league. At 27 ‘the doubling of Bonetti, flawless from the spot after the touch with the arm by Rizzon (also here many protests, with the ball that seems to hit the defender’s side) and now only behind Gloria Marinelli’s 21 goals in the top scorer all time of the Nerazzurre in the league. To close the accounts Polli still thinks, who at 40 ‘takes advantage of the mess of the opposing defense to overcome Korenciova with a soft ball.

All in 45 ‘ — It all happens in the first half then, because then Polli herself – everywhere – naively lands Beccari in her own area. Another penalty, this time for Como, with Durante touching Rizzon’s shot without being able to deflect it completely. In the second half, Inter went close to 4-1 with a shot by Marinelli, while the home team tried in the 76th minute with Carravetta’s right foot and finally in the 88th minute with Kubassova, who touched the post. Waiting for their opponents, the Nerazzurre are therefore confirmed in first place, with 13 points in 5 days. After the break, on October 15th, it will be derby time. Milan is warned. See also Six great exes tell the story of the super Milan of 2002/07: "Yes, we were fine together"

September 30

