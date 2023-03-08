Home Sports Interview with Philipp Lahm: “The players get more than enough money” – Sport
Sports

Interview with Philipp Lahm: “The players get more than enough money” – Sport

by admin
Interview with Philipp Lahm: “The players get more than enough money” – Sport

Former captain Philipp Lahm calls on the German internationals to identify more and he demands clearer leadership from those responsible for the team. He wants to use the home EM 2024 as tournament director to set an example for democracy.

Interviewed by

Claudio Catuogno and Christof Kneer

Philipp Lahm met with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth last week to discuss the cultural program for the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany. In between, there were talks with representatives of Deutsche Bahn, and the accompanying transport concept was negotiated. Lahm, 39, is on the road a lot, like he used to be as a right or left defender, but in a lot more roles. In addition to his work as an entrepreneur, he is responsible for the home European Championship 2024 as tournament director, and he is also part of a working group that advises on new sporting structures at the DFB. Lahm, world champion of 2014, has big plans: he wants to position his tournament as a political alternative to the events in Qatar and Russia, and a successful German national team would be very convenient for him. Officially, he has nothing to do with the day-to-day business of the A-Elf. He still has an opinion.

See also  1-2!The Spaniard was upset and Wu Lei was ignored for 10 rounds and played for 28 minutes into the dark moment – ​​yqqlm

You may also like

Emma Raducanu: British number one pulls out of...

Bankruptcy against Zalgiris Kaunas: Alba suffers a narrow...

The women’s first team “hurricanely” won nine consecutive...

Angers coach Bouhazama defends Chetti player accused of...

Which teams are reportedly uninterested in Lamar Jackson?

Premier League: Ineos boss Jim Ratcliffe offers to...

WCBA Finals: Inner Mongolia wins Sichuan and goes...

War in Ukraine | What if Russia takes...

How to get moving

Simon Pagenaud back at the 24 Hours of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy