Interviewed by

Claudio Catuogno and Christof Kneer

Philipp Lahm met with Interior Minister Nancy Faeser and Minister of State for Culture Claudia Roth last week to discuss the cultural program for the 2024 European Football Championship in Germany. In between, there were talks with representatives of Deutsche Bahn, and the accompanying transport concept was negotiated. Lahm, 39, is on the road a lot, like he used to be as a right or left defender, but in a lot more roles. In addition to his work as an entrepreneur, he is responsible for the home European Championship 2024 as tournament director, and he is also part of a working group that advises on new sporting structures at the DFB. Lahm, world champion of 2014, has big plans: he wants to position his tournament as a political alternative to the events in Qatar and Russia, and a successful German national team would be very convenient for him. Officially, he has nothing to do with the day-to-day business of the A-Elf. He still has an opinion.