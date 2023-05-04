Investigations initiated: cup and coin toss in the semi-finals – Freiburg is threatened with an aftermath

Status: 05/03/2023 4:36 p.m

After the riots by the spectators during the semi-finals of the DFB Cup against Leipzig, SC Freiburg is threatened with legal consequences. The DFB control committee has initiated an investigation against the host.

Although referee Sven Jablonski never considered abandoning the game, he will record the incidents around the 70th minute in his report. “We write in what we perceived,” said Jablonski after the rerun of last year’s final on “Sky”: “The safety of the players comes first at all times, but stopping the game is the last resort. We were able to continue because the players were ultimately safe.”

Silva hit by coin

After almost 70 minutes, some SC supporters had blown their fuses. A handful of fans wanted to storm out of the curve in the direction of the pitch, and projectiles were thrown at the RB substitutes who were warming up. Striker Andre Silva was apparently hit by a coin. It took a few minutes for the scene to calm down.

“We spontaneously decided that the substitutes should switch sides. The Freiburg players also had a calming effect,” explained Jablonski: “If the players had signaled that they needed a break, we would have reacted.” Professionals and those responsible condemned the incidents.

The DFB has now initiated an investigation and asked SC Freiburg to comment.

Jochen Saier: “You can only apologize for that”

“It sucks and has no place in the stadium. It doesn’t matter what the situation was before or how things are going. You can only apologize for that,” said Freiburg sports director Jochen Saier. At the same time, the 45-year-old also recalled incidents during the first round of the cup, in which the Breisgauers had won 2-1 after extra time at 1. FC Kaiserslautern. “I saw handfuls of change, but that’s not an excuse. It doesn’t belong in the stadium, it doesn’t belong here.”

“It’s an incident that shouldn’t happen,” said RB coach Marco Rose: “But you often have two or three idiots in the stadium.”