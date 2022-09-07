The words of the Nerazzurri coach after the defeat in the Champions League against the Germans: “We had opportunities to reopen the game with Dzeko and Correa, but we had to do better on Sané’s goal.”

That the Champions League debut would be a “crash test” was no secret. Inter fell victim to Bayern Munich’s qualitative fury and metabolized their third defeat of the season. Simone Inzaghi does the same at the end of the match: “We were too tight in the first 20 minutes, we found one of the strongest teams in Europe, extraordinary and intense. We had to escape faster on Kimmich’s assist and the ball had to be covered by more. We had to do better, but in the second half we pressed and had the opportunity to reopen the game also with Dzeko and Correa “.

The word — Seven shots conceded in the first 25 minutes and nine on goal in the first half, according to the post-match statistics. But for Inzaghi the discussion is broader: “We needed to be perfect and we weren’t. We made mistakes on the defense as in the two goals of the derby, we had to be better at reading with players like Sané and Coman. The game was open. when we conceded the second goal, there were spaces. But I don’t remember many Onana saves. “

D’Ambrosio — The defender, starter for the first time this season and protagonist of the 0-2 goal, instead speaks immediately on the sidelines: “We knew it was difficult, Bayern are one of the favorites to win. We played a good game, we tried to put them in difficulty: we didn’t manage to score. Then if you let half a chance he punishes you. What are we missing? I don’t know, with work you can add unexpected things. Obsession beats talent, you just have to work “. The season is obviously still long as Danilo D’Ambrosio points out: “We don’t give up, we are used to not giving up and doing everything for the goals. After Milan we understood that we could win, we weren’t lucid in some situations. We will analyze this. game until we become perfect. “ See also Inter, Lukaku with Dybala: Inzaghi's project

September 7, 2022 (change September 7, 2022 | 23:34)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

