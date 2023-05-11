Inzaghi perfect in the Champions League derby, he did nothing wrong. But on the way back there will be Leao-breaking latest news

Bad match played by the Rossoneri: the first half hour was disturbing, Inter didn’t take long to highlight and exploit the mistakes of the opponents. Inzaghi is gaining confirmation for the future

The derby continues, not finished here. The sun is shining for Inter, but don’t expose yourself too much. look for a lazy tan these days, never exaggerate with ultraviolet rays, you risk burns. If they get over this shock, Milan can look for a comeback, competence, preparation and courage of Stefano Pioli guarantee a reaction, all too easy to predict, almost obvious. A game badly played by the Rossoneri, in which Inter took little time to highlight and exploit the many mistakes and distractions, almost sinful on a tactical level.

Doors open to Milan, a disturbing first half hour, lanes available to Inter so wide that they seemed like Californian freeways, you could choose whether to go on holiday or score: Inter preferred the second option, with Dzeko (one his flying magic) and Mkhitaryan (very precious as often happens to him this season). Absent and almost slipped Milanflip flops on their feet and a few scarce ideas in their head, Diaz and their companions in a holiday version. Prepare Simone Inzaghi’s choices well, who didn’t do anything wrong.

The Inter coach is gaining confirmation for the future, questioned only three weeks ago. If he were to qualify for the Champions League final, it would be better for Inter and Milan not to think about City or Real because what they showed the other night is frightening, it is very unlikely that Marotta will start looking for another coach. Barring sensational surprises, you never know, which can also come from Inzaghi himself. Some time ago he had promised: I will speak when the time is right…. Sometimes pebbles become free-falling boulders. Last night they fell to the top of Milan, but watch out: on May 16, when I return, Leao will be there. Make a party. See also A giant Schrödinger's cat exhibits quantum effects at a new scale

