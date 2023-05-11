Trump attacks: «January 6 was a beautiful day. We cause the default»

Listen to the audio version of the article

Donald Trump show. The former American president arrives in the wolf’s den, CNN, and at an hour and a half event in front of an audience of 400 Republican voters outlines the America that will come, if he returns to the White House, from politics foreign to domestic. “I did an extraordinary job, that’s why I have to be re-elected”, begins the tycoon, greeted by a standing ovation from his supporters. In great shape, despite being the first public appearance after being accused of sexual assault against Jean Carroll’s writer, and much more sparkling – and at times offensive with the journalist who moderates the debate – than the rally held in the residence of Mar- a-Lago immediately after the historic indictment in the case of Stormy Daniels, the former US president has something for everyone.

“Ukraine? The EU puts more money into it”

Starting from Europe. “The EU must put more money into the war in Ukraine,” he attacks, accusing Brussels of taking advantage of the United States. “They think we’re stupid,” thunders Trump rattling off figures. “The US has invested 171 billion dollars, Europe has a lot of money, I want them to put in more,” he insists. If he were in the White House, she claims, “the war in Ukraine would be over in 24 hours”. But when CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins asks him who should win the conflict if Kiev or Russia doesn’t balk. “I want people to stop dying,” he just says.

That crazy idea of ​​causing default

As for domestic politics, the tycoon urges the Republicans to provoke a default. “I want to say to the deputies and senators out there: if they don’t give you the spending cuts you want, cause a default. It’s better than what we are doing now: we spend money like drunken sailors », he says dictating the line of the Grand old party. And on the increase in energy prices, she proposes his recipe: «Auger, baby, auger». On the other hot topic, the January 6 uprising, the former president stands by him and defends the rioters by assuring that he would pardon many of them. It was a beautiful day. I spoke to a huge crowd. The problem is that crazy Nancy Pelosi and the mayor of Washington did not want to deploy the National Guard », she attacked, defining the former speaker of the Democratic House with the offensive name with which she usually calls her.

«I would accept defeat in 2024»

“I wanted to deploy a thousand men, but they didn’t want to,” added the former president. “I asked all the protesters to keep the protest peaceful,” Trump claimed, reiterating that the 2020 vote “was rigged.” And even on the latest trial, the tycoon continues to insist that he does not know the writer Carroll even going so far as to swear on her children. Finally, on the next elections, in addition to giving a jab at his most dangerous rival – “I am ahead of DeSantis the “bigot” by many points” – Trump concedes that he would accept any result “but only if the vote was correct”.