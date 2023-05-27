Emotions and dedicated services: Ireland by bike is a great idea for cycle touring in summer 2023: the most beautiful itineraries.

The whole island of Ireland with its ever growing network of Greenways and itineraries designed for cyclists and lovers of walking is the ideal destination. Without forgetting the many kilometers of secondary roads with little traffic.

See the gallery of the most beautiful places to cycle in Ireland.

Ireland by bike, the most beautiful cycle tourism itineraries, where to go and how to do it

Thinking about a trip, it is also important to know that in Ireland it is very easy to find services dedicated to cyclists and that the sites of the Greenways and the various paths are really well done.

Among the most beautiful (and new) ones, it is worth keeping in mind at least eight.

1. Clew Bike Trail

It is one of the newer courses and allows you to enjoy the most fiercely Atlantic spirit of the Wild West. takes its name, Clew Bay Bike Trail, from the spectacular bay that crosses and is a combined track that combines two sections by bike and ferry, in County Mayo, touching Clare Island and Achill Island. Overall, it extends for 105 kilometers and is therefore ideal both for trained cyclists who can do it in a day and for those who want to make several stages, always exploring the surroundings of each section by bike.

In fact, it can start at any point and can be traveled in both directions. Its website also indicates the numerous centers where you can rent a bicycle.

2. National Famine Way

The National Famine Way is a thrilling one itinerary of 165 kilometers to follow on foot or by bicycle which starts at the memorial glass wall at the National Famine Museum Strokestown Park in Roscommon and continues through six counties to EPIC – The Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin’s Docklands.

The layout is punctuated by 32 pairs of children’s shoes in bronze, dedicated to the 1490 people forcibly forced to emigrate who they followed this path in 1847: are near points of particular interest, which can be discovered with the National Famine Way audio app. The route is classified as “easy”, with almost no slopes, as it mainly follows the towpath of a flat canal. Woe to think of it as a sad experience: it is a proud tribute to the willpower of the Irish and to an adverse period in the history of the island of Ireland.

3. Royal Canal Greenway

The enchanting Royal Canal Greenway extends therealong 130 km of flat towpath, across multiple counties, ideal for cyclists, hikers, runners of all ages and fitness levels. Starting in cosmopolitan Maynooth, near Dublin, follows a 200 year old canal, touching places such as the quiet Enfield, in County Meath, or the lively Mullingar, in County Westmeath, going as far as the charming Cloondara, in County Longford, where the Royal Canals joins the river Shannon. Of course, there are cafes, picnic spots and numerous attractions along the way.

Rustic and urban scenery combine, with verdant fields, pretty villages, working locks and historical monuments.

4. Waterford Greenway

It is one of Ireland’s best-known and classic routes and is ideal for a relaxing ride through history and nature. Spectacular all the way, it runs, car-free, for 46km, from river to sea, along an old railway line in Ireland’s Ancient East. Takes off from waterford river quays, ancient city founded by the Vikings, then continuing up to Dungarvan, a lively seafaring city, reaching its historic port. Among the strengths, in addition to the beauty of nature, also the cultural and landscape interest: it crosses 11 bridges, 3 high viaducts, a suggestive 400m tunnel and some of the most beautiful scenery in the country.

5. Causeway Costal Route in Irlanda del Nord

The basaltic columns of the Giant’s CausewayOld Bushmills Distillery, old castles, vast golden bays, pretty seaside towns and villages, Game of Thrones® locations are what make this track in Northern Ireland (like the trek we did from Belfast to Derry) one of the most beautiful coastal roads in Europe: it extends for 212 km and satisfies highly trained cycling enthusiasts or those simply wishing to enjoy a ride, even a short one, with a high panoramic rate.

The Ballygally Hotel is also ideal for following in the footsteps of the professional athletes who have traveled this road for the second stage of the 2014 Giro d’Italia. The whole route from Belfast to Derry~Londonderry is among the most scenic in the world and you can tell it already after a few kilometres.

6. Dublin Bike Tour

The cathedrals of the city, the General Post Office, Dublin Castle, College Green, Merrion Square, Parnell Square, the Grand Canal Dock (and much more) are the inevitable points to touch to discover the Irish capital and its historical, cultural and human heritage, “exploiting” a Dublin Bike or with Dublin City Bike Tours , entertaining guides, full of information on the history of the city, on its emblematic characters, on the events and vicissitudes that have shaped the character and identity of the Irish capital.

From Lazy Bike Tours it is also possible to rent an electric bicycle and take part in interesting e-bike tours to limit fatigue and concentrate better.

7. Mourne Mountains

For those who love it mountain biking or extreme gravel, Northern Ireland’s Morne Mountains are the perfect terrain for an adrenaline-pumping adventure. Whether it’s following the panoramic Castlewellan country trails (marked by level with the colors blue, green and red) or choosing the offers of East Coast Adventure, tackling, for example, the 27km Red Trail of the Rostrevor Mountain Bike Trails, between super descents on single tracks, panoramic views, sparkling mountain air, the Mournes are truly one of the most beautiful places in the world for those who love this way of experiencing cycling.

In addition to those offered by the bike, there are many opportunities to enjoy their special atmosphere and it is ideal to combine trekking and cycling, ending the day in style in a historic pub, such as, for example, the Rostrevor Inn.

8. Wild Atlantic Way

It’s one of those once in a lifetime things to do: the world‘s longest signposted coastal road traveled by bike. It’s about the Wild Atlantic Way, 2,500 kilometers of ocean wonder, who is celebrating its 10th birthday this year. It may seem like a super arduous undertaking, but it’s not impossible: if you’re not an ultracycler, you need at least three weeks and some training. But if you don’t have the time or miles on your legs, you can still enjoy some stretches, having, for example, 5 national parks to explore or 63 Blue Flag beaches to admire.

The west coast of ireland offers incredible scenery, culture, rough and authentic places and miles and miles of beautiful roads. Even deciding to cycle for just a couple of days, the certainty of being amazed is ensured, perhaps following routes such as the Great Western Greenway, in County Mayo, or concentrating on the wild beauty of places such as the mythical Aran (the bike is the best way to explore them) or Valentia Island in County Kerry. By the way, another great idea is the Ring of Kerry by bike.

How to get to Ireland by bike

Those who want to take it easy can leave Italy with their own vehicle e load the bikes, embarking, perhaps in France, to arrive by sea on the island. The perfect option for those who have less time, but want to travel their bike is the special luggage on the plane, while those who prefer to do things in total relaxation can choose from a vast number of rental points both for urban explorations and for for pure road cyclists, gravel or mountain bikes. Many tracks are also perfect for baby carriers!

Photo Irlanda.com

