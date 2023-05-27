“What can happen to a child?”, dead seal on the beach: very serious alarm

A dead seal is found on the beach and the alarm is raised for the pollution of our seas: “What can happen to a child?”.

A dead seal was found in the past few hours on Tankerton beach, in Whitstable, a seaside resort of 30,000 inhabitants located in Kent, an area in the north-east of England. They were the ones to see her some passers-by and immediately it clicked the alarm. The seal was headless – a sign it was long dead – and Linda Gray, the first to spot the animal, raised the alarm and raised some concerns about it.

His words are a warning against the pollution not only of the North Seas, but in general with respect to the state of the sea around the world. In fact, the woman asks: “If this can happen to a strong animal of the sea, what about our children who play in the water?”. In fact, it is probable that the seal died suffocated by swallowed plastic material.

Very serious alarm after the discovery of a dead seal on the beach

A spokesman for Canterbury City Council, speaking to some reporters, explained that experts believe the seal was long dead, when it was found on the beach. To drag her towards the shoreline would have apparently been the strong winds of these weeks. What has already been renamed as “the Tankerton seal”, would have “arrived on land Sunday afternoon with strong north-easterly winds”, she explained.

The spokesman who released these statements also added that “the head is missing from the carcass and the animal has been dead for some time. It has been flagged for removal,” he capped. As they say in the jargon, the seal turned out “wash” by the waves of the sea, but there is an explanation for this too.

According to the experts, in fact, “with difficult weather and sea conditions”, as well as with winds blowing from the land towards the sea, it is not unusual for the same carcass be washed multiple times, every time in different places. It is therefore possible that it is a carcass that had already beached elsewhere, but was then sucked in by the sea currents.

It’s not the first time this has been done such a sighting: just two months ago, a dead and decapitated seal was found on Ramsgate beach, discovered by a dog sitter who was taking a dog for a walk. And speaking of sightings on the beach, it would certainly be very scary find yourself in front of a live crocodileas happened a few days ago to some swimmers.

