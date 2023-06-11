Iron Sheik, historic rival of Hulk Hogan, dead: the Iranian wrestler played the anti-US villain

At 81 he died Iron Sheikhistorical figure of the wrestling from the 80s: famous for his rivalry with Bulk Hoganthe “iron sheikh”, whose real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Ministergrew up in Iran. For this reason the wrestler, who used the “Camel Clutch” as a final move, he often played his character in an anti-American key, precisely in the years of tense relations between Washington and Tehran, following the hostage crisis of 1979. In fact, he often fought in tandem with Nikolai Volkoff, who played the part of a bad Soviet. Together they won the WWF World Tag Team Championship in 1985 at the first WrestleMania. The year before, in a Madison Square Garden of packed New York, Iron Sheik challenged Hulk Hogan, who won the first title of world champion.

Growing up in a small village in Iran, Vaziri was a Greco-Roman wrestler before becoming Iron Sheik Vaziri and came close to qualifying for the Olympics in 1968. Then the arrival in the United States and the rise to become one of the cult characters of the WWF, the ancestor of the WWE. In 2005 the WWE honored him by inserting him in the Hall of Fame del wrestling. After retiring he became a popular character on Twitter.

Iron Sheik’s influence extended to wrestling’s biggest stars. dwayne”The RockJohnson credited Iron Sheik with making him famous in wrestling circles. In a tweet, the professional wrestler Triple H called Iron Sheik a legend: “An all-time great performer and WWE Hall of Famer who brought his character to life and transcended our business.”