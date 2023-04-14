Status: 04/14/2023 2:27 p.m

After the end of the Champions League and the speculation about superstar Lionel Messi, Paris Saint-Germain is rumbling. And now the club has underdogs Lens on their tails in the league.

After the disappointing knockout round in the Champions League against FC Bayern Munich wanted Paris Saint Germain in the domestic Ligue 1 actually at least get the eleventh championship wrapped up in peace and quiet.

What will become of Messi?

But in the last three games there were two defeats – against Rennes Stadium and Olympic Lyon. And then there’s the personalities of Lionel Messi. The superstar was even booed by his own fans recently. The reason is the faltering contract negotiations.

According to French media reports, another season for the Argentine seems more and more questionable. The negotiations have not failed completely, wrote “The Team” last: “But on both sides the chances of an agreement are decreasing.” The article was headlined: “Lionel Messi and PSG are on the verge of a divorce.”

The surprise second from the north

The 35-year-old world champion from Argentina can leave the club free of charge in the summer. There is speculation about a return to FC Barcelona, ​​a move to Saudi Arabia or an engagement in the Major League Soccer in North America.

On Saturday (04/15/2023, in the live ticker at sportschau.de) the top game is now against Lens in the. There Racing Club is surprisingly second in the table in France and is only six points behind Paris before the 31st match day.

Coach Franck Haise’s team has been unbeaten in seven games and all four of their most recent games have been won. In general, the northern French have only suffered three defeats this season. With just 22 goals conceded, Lens has the best defense in the league. Paris knows that too. In the first leg in January, Saint-Germain suffered a 3-1 defeat.

Lens has nothing to lose

The championship is a must for Paris, because the star ensemble around Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé has already been eliminated in the cup. Lens, on the other hand, can go into the top game completely relaxed because von “Sang et Or” (“Blood and Gold”) nobody expects anything. Even second place is a huge surprise, getting into the Champions League at the end of the season would be a sensation.

2020 still in the second division

After all, the 1998 champions finished the last two seasons in seventh place and thus missed out on qualifying for the European Cup. Previously, Lens had five years (2015-2020) in the Ligue 2 played.

Coach Haise, who is also general manager, is a guarantee of success. He has been with the club since 2017 and previously coached the B team. The 51-year-old draws attention to himself with a clever transfer policy.

Ex-Augsburg Danso conducts a rustic chain of three

The current top scorer Lois Openda only came from Club Brugge before the current season and has already scored 15 goals in 34 league games. Goalkeeper Brice Samba came from Nottingham Forest and immediately proved to be a secure backing. Which to Crystal Palace departed Cheick Doucouré replaced by Salis Abdul Samed from Haise Clermont Foot and only achieved a surplus of 17.6 million euros on this transfer. Star of the team is defense chief Kevin Danso. The former Augsburger conducts a chain of three, which is known for its quite rustic and passionate boarding.

Does Lens do it like Lille?

If Paris wins the top game, then the capitals would be almost certain of the title with a nine-point lead. If not, it will be exciting again in Ligue 1. And who knows. 2021 he spat OSC Lille Paris in the soup and was then completely surprising French champion.