Is this reality? The miracle from the Faroe Islands surprised again

“Is this real life?” appeared on the Faroese club’s official account on the X network (formerly Twitter) shortly after striker Árni Frederiksberg’s second goal turned the score from 0-1 to 2-1 shortly before the end.

This question can creep into the minds of not only the five thousand inhabitants of the town of Klaksvík, who are currently experiencing a truly fairytale story. After all, the semi-amateur club has already eliminated Ferencváros Budapest from Hungary and Hacken from Sweden. And now he also put the Norwegian champion under pressure. Kí, as the club is nicknamed, is already assured of at least the basic group of the Conference League. As the first ever band from the Faroe Islands to make it to the main stage.

“This is the biggest event in the club’s history of the Faroe Islands,” local journalist Sigurjon Einarsson told the BBC. Kí’s footballers already impressed last season in the domestic competition, in which they scored a record 77 points out of a possible 81. They collected only wins. They lost only because of two They continue their figure skating on the European stage as well.

“How great this group is, with what determination and zeal they fight! I have no words, they constantly overcome themselves,” said Klaksvík coach Magne Hoseth, who coincidentally played for Molde ten years ago and defended his colors for a total of eight years.

The fifth European sensation for his team was scored by 31-year-old Frederiksberg, who scored six times in the five preliminary rounds of the Champions League. “Whatever he touches turns to gold,” Hoseth gushed. By the way, the best shooter in civilian employment in the Faroe Islands sells frozen pizza… Now he and his partners can freeze the Norwegian professionals for good in a week. If the Faroese manage to finish the well-played double match , will encounter the better of the pair Olimpija Ljubljana-Galatasaray Istanbul (first match 0:3).