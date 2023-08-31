ISU Inspects Preparations for 2023-2024 ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Beijing

ISU Inspects Preparations for Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Beijing

Beijing, China – The International Skating Union (ISU) short track speed skating event coordinator, Hugo Hernoff, along with his team, conducted a thorough inspection of the preparations for the upcoming 2023-2024 ISU Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Beijing. The third leg of the event is scheduled to take place at the Capital Gymnasium from December 8th to 10th.

During the inspection, the competition organizing committee presented their plans for the competition organization, venue operation, marketing strategies, and medical services. The International Skating Federation and the event organizing committee carefully examined the competition venues and the official hotel, discussing the finer details of the event’s execution.

Hugo Hernoff expressed his satisfaction with the current stage of preparations. He commended the event organizing committee for their extensive experience in event management and praised the professionalism of the venue facilities. Hernoff expressed his hopes for a spectacular event, emphasizing the need for joint efforts to make it a success.

According to the calendar released by the International Skating Federation, the 2023-2024 season of the short track speed skating World Cup will consist of six stations. The first two stations are scheduled to be held in Montreal, Canada, in late October, followed by the third station in Beijing, China. The remaining three stations will take place in Seoul, South Korea, Dresden, Germany, and Gdansk, Poland.

The upcoming Short Track Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Beijing has generated great enthusiasm among the skating community worldwide. Athletes and fans alike are eagerly anticipating the thrilling competitions that will unfold at the Capital Gymnasium in December. With the ISU’s stamp of approval on the preparations, expectations for a memorable and successful event continue to rise.