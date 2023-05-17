Home » “It all started with the clash between Green and Poole”. The Steve Kerr Truth
Sports

“It all started with the clash between Green and Poole”. The Steve Kerr Truth

by admin
“It all started with the clash between Green and Poole”. The Steve Kerr Truth

A non-winning season for the Golden State Warriors, and for Streve Kerr the cause is called “lack of confidence”.

“Every time you lose a little bit of faith, the process becomes much more difficult. There has been a loss of confidence here,” the Golden State Warriors coach revealed in his interview on Tuesday. “I can’t be more frank. We have to go back to what made us truly successful: an environment of mutual trust, a group in which everyone helps the other to improve himself and whoever is in front of him”.

The moment the Warriors lost faith in each other was in training camp, when Draymond Green hit Jordan Poole. Green spent a week away from the team, a decision that is said to have been shared. But no one was able to really put it behind that clash.

“There’s no hiding it — the incident between Draymond and Jordan earlier in the year played a part in all of that,” Kerr confirmed. “It’s hard for an event like this not to impact a team.”

On the pitch we didn’t see a split team, but in the key moment with the Lakers we didn’t see a shared identity. On one side the old guard, i.e. Green, Steph and Thompson, on the other the new era, Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. There is a gap between two generations to bridge.

“These relationships within the organization have to be forged, it doesn’t happen overnight,” Kerr said. “It’s like any other human relationship; takes time. We must continue to allow these relationships to grow, but we must also intentionally forge them.”

See also  Tragedy on the track in Aragòn: Hugo Millàn, a young talent in motorcycling, dies at 14

You may also like

The 2023 National Judo Championships for the Blind...

After Glasner was thrown out: Eintracht Frankfurt breaks...

Ultras Padova: «You keep silent, We speak»

Analysis of the win against Freiburg: Union’s success...

The curtain rises on the 12th Honda Jesolo...

Guoyu wins over Singapore to lock in the...

Women’s DFB Cup final: Information and FAQ about...

Lautaro dominated the Euroderby — Sportellate.it

3rd league: RW Essen with a draw in...

Car bike racks: how to choose the most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy