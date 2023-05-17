“It all started with the clash between Green and Poole”. The Steve Kerr Truth

A non-winning season for the Golden State Warriors, and for Streve Kerr the cause is called “lack of confidence”.

“Every time you lose a little bit of faith, the process becomes much more difficult. There has been a loss of confidence here,” the Golden State Warriors coach revealed in his interview on Tuesday. “I can’t be more frank. We have to go back to what made us truly successful: an environment of mutual trust, a group in which everyone helps the other to improve himself and whoever is in front of him”.

The moment the Warriors lost faith in each other was in training camp, when Draymond Green hit Jordan Poole. Green spent a week away from the team, a decision that is said to have been shared. But no one was able to really put it behind that clash.

“There’s no hiding it — the incident between Draymond and Jordan earlier in the year played a part in all of that,” Kerr confirmed. “It’s hard for an event like this not to impact a team.”

On the pitch we didn’t see a split team, but in the key moment with the Lakers we didn’t see a shared identity. On one side the old guard, i.e. Green, Steph and Thompson, on the other the new era, Poole, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. There is a gap between two generations to bridge.

“These relationships within the organization have to be forged, it doesn’t happen overnight,” Kerr said. “It’s like any other human relationship; takes time. We must continue to allow these relationships to grow, but we must also intentionally forge them.”