Beijing time on March 25th, it is reported that when the former Bayern coach Nagelsmann started dating the “Bild” reporter Lena Wurzenberger, the Bayern players were very worried that the news of the dressing room would be leaked to the media.

At present, Bayern has fired Nagelsmann and German coach Tuchel has become the team coach. In the next round of the Bundesliga, as long as Bayern beat Dortmund, they can regain the top spot in the standings.

Previously, Bayern CEO Kahn insisted that the appointment of Nagelsmann was based on long-term considerations. However, the Bayern management finally decided to take action before the team’s quarter-finals with Manchester City and dismiss the young coach. After Lena Wurzenberger became Nagelsmann’s girlfriend, her work content was far away from Bayern. She was transferred to the regional department to report the local news in Munich. After that, she chose to leave Bild. But, according to former Germany and Liverpool defender Markus Babel, some players lacked trust in him because of the relationship between the manager and journalists. While there have been no signs of wrongdoing, Babel said the star-studded Bayern are not happy with the situation.

Babel said: “I know that Nagelsmann’s relationship with the “Bild” reporter is a big topic in the dressing room, and he is not going well with her at all. Therefore, his girlfriend is important for Bayern. A big problem. There is a lack of trust because some players can no longer communicate their thoughts and they are afraid that everything will be in the papers.”

After getting out of class from Bayern, Nagelsmann was linked with the Tottenham coach. Nagelsmann led his team to the Bundesliga title last season. Kahn said: “In the summer of 2021, when we signed Nagelsmann, we are sure that we will cooperate with him for a long time. This is the goal of all of us. He is as eager to play a successful and attractive team as we are. Football, but now we come to the conclusion that despite our Bundesliga title last year, the quality of our team is less and less prominent. After the World Cup, we played less and less successfully and less attractive Small.”

