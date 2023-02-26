L’Italy won its first medal at the 2023 Nordic World Ski Championships in progress in Planica, Slovenia: it was conquered by them Federico Pellegrino and Francesco De Fabiani, silver in the sprint team in cross-country skiing free technique.

The blues were only beaten by Norway, goldand preceded the France, bronze. Francesco De Fabiani and Federico Pellegrino at the end of the race they spoke to FISI websiteanalyzing the race and letting go of joy for the silver won.

Il first blue fractionist, Francesco De Fabiani: “The day was gorgeous, everyone did their best. I’m very happy because a medal is something different from the World Cup, there are different pressures. I’m very happy with how I managed my energy, also because the race was tight right from the start. I didn’t even realize that we separated so easily from the teams behind us. We knew this was a day to aim for and we succeeded. It’s one thing to bet on a race, it’s another to succeed“.

Il finalizer of Italy, Federico Pellegrino: “In this race format we are the nation to beat for many teams, as a race strategy we are able to optimize energy. Even today we made it and we also tried to worry Norway, which seems unbeatable. On that climb I felt like at the World Championships in Seefeld, when Klaebo was supposed to win his first medal. It’s important to be able to be there and put everything you have on track at the right time and today was an opportunity not to be missed. I want to thank Francesco because he gave me change where he had to. The materials have been great, the snow conditions have changed. The legs turned really well, the work done is paying off. In this World Cup there are still the relay and a few races to demonstrate our value“.

Photo: Pentaphoto