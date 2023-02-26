SOCIAL POLICIES – Councilor Coletti “Important synergy for the rehabilitation of prisoners”





Ferrara, 25 February 2023 – A concrete synergy to support a rehabilitation program for prisoners, with a social and recreational sports project. On the morning of Saturday 25 February, in the internal courtyard of the prison of Ferrara in via Arginone, the official ceremony was held for the delivery of two table football, donated by Galaxy Padel Ferrara, and a tournament promoted by the Uisp committee of Ferrara and sponsored by the Municipality of Ferrara. An occasion, moreover, which also made it possible to present the ‘open doors’ project, promoted by Uisp.

Present were Maria Nicoletta Toscani, director of the Ferrara prison, Eleonora Banzi and Andrea De Vivo, president and vice president of Uisp Ferrara, Anna Maria Romano, head of the legal pedagogical area of ​​the prison, Alberto Albini and Alex Possenti, members of the Galaxy Padel, the municipal councilor for social policies Cristina Coletti.

“The sports initiatives – underlined the director Maria Nicoletta Toscani – they are ideal for creating sociability, but above all it allows them to be carried out according to precise rules and respect for them, which are the basis for a correct path of re-education of the prisoner. The involvement of external associations is certainly important, which allows us to carry out projects with a concrete purpose. The various recreational and sporting initiatives are at the center of the recovery plan for prisoners, in addition to the sporting one we also have a theater course and other specific activities. We thank the Municipality of Ferrara for the support for the initiatives carried out within the facility, and Uisp Ferrara with whom we have been collaborating for years with tournaments and sports activities”. Maria Nicoletta Toscani also focused on the numbers of the prison in via Arginone , 367 inmates divided into six specific prison sections, to which is added the penitentiary police staff with about 200 units.

“The Uisp of Ferrara – he explains Eleanor Banzi – like other territorial committees of Emilia-Romagna, they have been carrying out physical activity in prisons for years. This activity was strengthened in 2013 by the formalization of a memorandum of understanding between the Regional Superintendency of Penitentiary Administration of the Emilia-Romagna Region and UISP (national and regional committee) which gave life to a path to achieve some objectives. Identification of co-planning and co-management operational tools to allow for greater coordination, as well as the elaboration of joint projects aimed at finding the resources to be used for the activities referred to in this protocol in favor of subjects in execution of the sentence, intensifying to this end, relations with other ministries and local and national institutions. In Ferrara – continues Banzi – the Uisp territorial committee has been operating continuously since the 1980s. The Municipality of Ferrara grants a contribution for the realization of the project and at the moment there is this collaboration with the Administration. In the prison of Ferrara, Uisp Ferrara promotes gentle general gymnastics within the institute with equipment in the room used as a gym, volleyball in the courtyard throughout the year with the exception of the coldest periods. Football matches also with external teams, walking groups on an internal circuit. Also completing the Vivicittà foot race on an internal circuit that follows the perimeter of the walls of the same. “We have been asked for support in the organization of tournaments within the institution of a table football tournament that will begin shortly. For the realization of this project, we have activated between our networks and a Uisp affiliated company has replied , the Galaxy Padel donating two table football In detail the table football tournament in prison, which will involve about one hundred inmates, divided into the various prison sections, will continue for about two months and will compete in pairs.At the end of the preliminary and final phases, the award ceremony of the winners is foreseen “We have also presented a new project in partnership with Uisp Bologna and the Regional Uisp for joint activities between prisoners and families aimed in particular at minors, children of prisoners”, concludes the president of Uisp Ferrara.

The municipal councilor for social policies Christine Coletti he recalled: “The municipal administration has been working for some time with the district structure for all the activities to be carried out within it, always with social and recreational projects aimed at the rehabilitation of the prisoner. In recent years we have a consolidated relationship with Uisp and sharing of sports and social initiatives. Thanks to Galaxy Padel for its donation, which highlights how certain social projects can be in collaboration between public bodies, the world of associations and private individuals”.

Closing Alex Possenti of the Galaxy Padel specifies how: “We were really pleased to be involved in this project, at the request for collaboration from Uisp Ferrara. We decided how important it was to participate in a concrete way, donating these two table football. A participation that we consider a duty to contribute to the rehabilitation process of the people detained in this structure”.

