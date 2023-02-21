news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 21 – “Now we have to win”. The Italy coach, Milena Bertolini, does not mince words, aware of the importance of the match against South Korea, the third and final match of the English away match for the ‘Arnold Clark Cup’, which will have to restore morale to the team after the disappointing results of the last period. The Azzurri will take the field tomorrow in Bristol, at 5.45 pm Italian time. After the progress seen against Belgium and above all against the European champions England, tomorrow the coach wants “a determined approach right from the first minutes – he declared in the press conference – even if we did well against England. Compared to the last few outings will need more competitive malice and attention, these are the main aspects to improve. We must continue to work to return to success”. The Asian selection, coached since 2019 by the Englishman Colin Bell, has lost the previous three played against Italy, but will try to reverse the trend by not ending the tournament in last place. An objective also shared by the Azzurre who, however, are looking more than anything else for a breakthrough on a mental level: “Right now the mood isn’t the best – added Milena Bertolini – being able to win would be fundamental but I am convinced that if you perform well, the results will come sooner or later. We will face a dynamic and organized team, perhaps less experienced but still very formidable. Tomorrow – he continued – we will see some girls who have played less so far, this event serves precisely to understand who is already ready to tread certain types of stages. The group that will take part in the World Cup is being defined but there is always the possibility of some last-minute additions”. (HANDLE).

