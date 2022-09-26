Original title: Standings: The Chinese women’s basketball team has 3 wins and 1 loss to advance to the group finale and meet a strong opponent

September 26, Beijing time, the 2022 Women’s Basketball World Cup will continue in Sydney, Australia. The Chinese women’s basketball team defeated the Puerto Rico women’s basketball team with a score of 95-60 in today’s game, so that the Chinese women’s basketball team won 3 wins and 1 loss. Qualified from Group A ahead of schedule.

The Chinese women’s basketball team with superior strength in this game controlled the situation very well from the beginning. In the end, Huang Sijing, Li Yueru, Wu Tongtong and Zhang Ru scored in double figures. Li Meng, Han Xu, Yang Liwei and other major players were still in the score. Get plenty of rest after the expansion.

After winning this game, the Chinese women’s basketball team and the Belgian women’s basketball team have the same record of 3 wins and 1 loss.

In the final round of the group stage, the Chinese women’s basketball team will compete with the Belgian women’s basketball team. The winner will advance to the knockout stage of the top 8 with the second place in Group A. The top 8 will adopt a two-group cross-elimination system (A1 vs. B4, A2 against B3, A3 against B2, A4 against B1), it will be more advantageous to get a high position in the group, so the time between the Chinese women’s basketball team and the Belgian group match will be very crucial.

Notice:

September 27th 11:30 Chinese Women’s Basketball VS Belgian Women’s BasketballReturn to Sohu, see more

Editor: