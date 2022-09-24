CASEI GEROLA

Francesco Citterio from Casello distinguished himself in the shooting competition at the Italian IDPA championship in Valeggio sul Mincio (Verona), winning the gold medal in the Sharp Shooter Pistol NV division.

The National IDPA is a very high level event with over 400 shooters from all over Italy and abroad. Thirteen exercises, over seven hours straight on the field that have put a strain on the athletes from a physical and psychological point of view.

Satisfaction in the Conrad Shooting Club team of Casei Gerola, of which Citterio is a member. “It was a beautiful competition organized in an impeccable way by the Arena Shooters Shooting Club of Valeggio sul Mincio with perfect scenarios and competition exercises – explains the president of the sports association Corrado Montagna – Citterio is part of the competitive team of our shooting range and together with him we had 13 other athletes who performed well. We took home six golds and one bronze in the various classes and categories of the weapon. The other medals of the most precious metal were won by Pietro Liuzzi, Paolo Fiocchi, Emiliano Fortunati, Pasquale Magliulo, Fabio Scovenna, while the bronze by Giuseppe Bonfissuto. I am proud and proud of the results obtained ». The casellese shooting range, affiliated with the Italian Shooting Federation, is celebrating its second year of life and thanks to the sensitivity and support of the municipal administration, to the structure and capacity of the organizers and instructors of the field, it has grown agonistically, already hosting 14 regional and national competitions and has all the credentials to further grow and bring national and international events to Casei Gerola. –