Italian Cup: Marotta, the wise choice of Gravina on Lukaku – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 26 APR – “Gravina’s choice to remove the disqualification was wise, he brings everything back into sporting justice. There is an unwritten regulation that is synonymous with ethical and moral behavior that everyone, from fans to the players to the managers, they must respect”. Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta said this before the Coppa Italia match against Juventus.



“Inter are in the running for two goals, the Scudetto deservedly goes to Napoli but we have a small championship which means fourth place, an important goal for the club’s economy and for its prestige – added Marotta to Mediaset – “A protest over the cost of tickets for the Champions League derby is new to me. We have great respect for the fans and we will meet their needs as long as they are part of respectable behaviour.” (HANDLE).

