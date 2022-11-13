The German fans began with the Borussia Dortmund curve at the forefront: increasingly impressive banners and choreographies in which the words “Boycott Qatar 2022” stood out in large letters. During the Borussia-Bayern match, the Bavarian fans joined with their banner that commemorated the number of workers who died in the construction of the facilities for the next World Cup: 15,000.

As often happens for events like this, the protest has crossed borders and the Italian fans have also been busy. In Serie B, the Pisan curve has raised the words “Fuck Fifa World Cup 2022″, so the campaign against the World Cup in the Arab Emirates has landed in Serie A; before Bologna-Sassuolo, last night, the Andrea Costa curve displayed two large banners, articulating the message as follows: «Against the football business», «Boycott Qatar ’22 – Fuck Pay-TV».

The ultras from our home do not appear to have officially joined the ongoing international campaign, rather they seem spontaneous initiatives which, in the case of the Bolognese, are motivated by a general aversion to modern football aimed at pay-TV spectators, of which the event in Qatar is fruit. Whatever the explanation, the impression is that such slogans are destined to multiply even in our stadiums before the championship break marks the start of the World Cup.

In Italy, for the moment, the dispute seems to be limited to the stadiums where the fans have taken a position, but abroad it is not so: Eric Cantona, former star of French football and Manchester United, has defined the Qatari World Cup “an aberration ecological and a mistake ”, wondering“ how many thousands of deaths to build stadiums? ”.

This was echoed by the captain of the 2014 world champion German national team, Philipp Lahm, who will not travel to Qatar to watch his team’s matches.