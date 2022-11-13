The G20 in Bali, scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday, will be largely monopolized by the war in Ukraine and, despite the absence of President Vladimir Putin, will see Russia represented by his most faithful collaborator, the powerful Foreign Minister Serghei Lavrov.

Here is the list of leaders expected in Indonesia for the all-important summit.

Joe Biden – The US president aims to reassert American leadership and rally allies in their efforts to isolate Russia to respond to the war in Ukraine. On the eve of the summit, he will meet bilaterally with Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time since he arrived at the White House.

Xi Jinping – The summit marks the return in grand style of the president of the second world economy, just reconfirmed for his third term, on the international stage. In addition to the bilateral meeting with Biden, a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled, less than two weeks after receiving German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing.

Sergey Lavrov – The Russian Foreign Minister will lead the Moscow delegation after President Putin’s decision not to participate in a summit that would have exposed him to attacks by other leaders. The Kremlin justified his absence with an overlap of commitments. Last July, Lavrov had left a G20 meeting of foreign ministers just after the salvo of attacks by the other participants in the meeting.

Volodymyr Zelensky – The Ukrainian president, whose country is not part of the G20, will participate in the summit virtually, at the invitation of the Indonesian presidency. He is expected to appeal to the great powers to further strengthen their response to the invasion of his country.

Giorgia Meloni – It is the debut at the G20 for the new prime minister, who is also planning a bilateral with Joe Biden.

Emmanuel Macron – The French president has a meeting with Xi on the calendar.

Olaf Scholz – The German Chancellor was also present

Pedro Sánchez – The Spanish Prime Minister is also expected in Bali.

Ursula Von der Leyen and Charles Michel – The President of the European Commission and the President of the European Council will represent the Brussels institutions.

Rishi Sunak – This is also a debut at the G20 for the British premier.

Narendra Modi – The prime minister of the other Asian giant is the next president of the G20 and in Bali he is scheduled to meet with Biden, Macron and Sunak, the first head of the British government of Indian origin.

Joko Widodo – The landlord on the island will meet almost all the leaders face to face. The president hoped to be able to shift the summit’s focus on international cooperation to revive economies after the pandemic. But the Russian offensive in Ukraine changed geopolitical priorities.

Justin Trudeau – The Canadian premier, now a G20 veteran, is also expected in Bali.

Anthony Albanese – The prime minister of Australia appointed a few months ago will be present at the summit.

Fumio Kishida – The head of the Japanese government is on his way to Indonesia.

Yoon Suk-yeol – Despite the tensions with North Korea, the South Korean president will also be in Bali.

Mohammad bin Salman – Saudi Arabia will be represented at the highest level by the crown prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – The president of the United Arab Emirates has been invited even though he is not part of the G20.

Recep Tayyip Erdoganwhich has carved out an important mediating role in the Ukrainian conflict, is among the leaders expected in Bali.

Cyril Ramaphosa – South Africa, the only country on the black continent to be part of the G20, will be represented by the Head of State.

charles frank – Brazil, like Russia, sends the Foreign Minister to represent him.

Jair Bolsonaro he is now an outgoing president and has decided not to leave.

Marcelo Ebrard – Mexico also chose to have its delegation led by the Foreign Minister – Alberto Fernandez – The only head of state of Latin America, the Argentine president will be in Bali.

Anthony Guterres – The UN Secretary General will be present as an “observer”.