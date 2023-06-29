Italian media: Lazio intends to cash out 30 million euros for a one-year contract, and Milinkovic’s giants are still not grabbing it – yqqlm

Original title: Italian media: Lazio intends to cash out 30 million euros for a one-year contract, and the Milinkovic giants are not grabbing it

The Premier League club has a lot of gold, why not grab the No. 1 midfielder Milinkovic in Serie A?

According to the latest report from the Italian media “Courier”, if no team offers more than 30 million euros, Lazio will prepare to let Milinkovic leave the team on a free transfer in the summer window next year.

According to the “Courier”, Milinkovic is unwilling to renew his contract with Lazio, and intends to leave the team on a free transfer next summer window. Lazio hopes to cash out Milinkovic in this summer window in exchange for signing funds. If a team offers more than 30 million euros, they are willing to start transfer negotiations for Milinkovic. If the offer is lower than 30 million euros, Lazio is ready to let Milinkovic fulfill the contract and leave the team on a free transfer next summer window.

The 28-year-old Milinkovic, with a height of 1.91 meters, is a right-footed player and can play multiple positions in the midfield. The contract with Lazio is until June 30, 2024. The current player’s worth in Germany is 50 million euros. Milinkovic played a total of 47 games for Lazio in all competitions last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 8 assists.

Personally, a player like Milinkovic is really worth fighting for. 30 million euros can't be bought at a loss, and you can't be fooled, especially the big6 teams in the Premier League. In fact, Bayern and Paris also need a midfielder like Milinkovic. What do you think, players?

