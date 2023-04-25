Home » Italy, Serie A: Leaders Napoli extend lead
Italy, Serie A: Leaders Napoli extend lead

Italy, Serie A: Leaders Napoli extend lead

Status: 04/24/2023 11:21 p.m

After the success before Italy’s highest sports court, record champions Juventus suffered a bitter defeat in Serie A and missed the leap to second place in the table. Leader SSC Napoli lost to the Old Lady on Sunday (April 23, 2023) with a goal in added time 0-1 (0-0), Juve remains third with 59 points.

Napoli, who were defeated by Italian opponents AC Milan in the Champions League quarter-finals during the week, now lead the table with 78 points, ahead of Lazio (61), who lost to FC Torino on Saturday (0-1). . Giacomo Raspadori ensured the SSC victory (90 + 3).

suspended point deduction

The judges at the National Olympic Committee CONI suspended the deduction of 15 points against Juventus on Thursday. Now the Turinese have to wait for the new decision of the appeals court of the Italian football association FIGC, which had imposed the original penalty.

The club was penalized with a point deduction at the end of January. Juve is said to have used transfers to artificially improve its balance sheet.

Setback for Rome in the premier class fight

On Monday evening (April 24th, 2023), ex-champion AS Roma suffered a setback in the fight for the Champions League qualification. The Europa League opponents of the Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen lost 1: 3 (0: 1) at Atalanta Bergamo and fell behind the defending champions AC Milan with the same number of points in fifth place. Only the first four qualify for the premier class.

Mario Pasalic (39′), Rafael Toloi (74′) and Teun Koopmeiners (84′) scored the hosts’ goals. AS coach Jose Mourinho initially did without some regular players, his team meanwhile shortened by Lorenzo Pellegrini (83rd). Roma expect Leverkusen on May 11 for the first leg of the semi-finals, the second leg will take place on May 18.

