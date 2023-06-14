Home » Italy Spain, Bonucci: ‘Zaniolo and Frattesi? As a great team’
Sports

Italy Spain, Bonucci: ‘Zaniolo and Frattesi? As a great team’

by admin
Italy Spain, Bonucci: ‘Zaniolo and Frattesi? As a great team’

Leonardo Bonucci he didn’t have an easy season at Juventus, but he is still captain and leader of Italy, with which he wants to achieve a new goal, the first final (and victory) in the Nations League. These are his words to the microphones of Sky Sport on the eve of the semi-final against Spain:

“How do we approach this match? For them it could be a revenge from two years ago, for us the chance to win a new trophy.

Winning never hurts, the goal is to reach the final. They have a new coach with a lot of desire, but with the qualities shown at the European Championship we can win a young but still important trophy.

How’s the team doing? There are many Inter players who have just lost the Champions League final, it can’t be easy for them.

The group is doing well, in the retreat in Sardinia everything went very well, we are compacted and the youngsters have integrated. The Inter fans arrived in Coverciano, they were clearly a bit down in the dumps but football immediately offers you the chance to redeem yourself.

Can Zaniolo and Frattesi also be part of the Juventus group?

You don’t have to ask me, but whoever makes the transfer market. It’s certainly positive that they gain experience playing this type of match, they teach you to understand moments like in the Champions League, you face strong teams but then you always have your chances and you have to be ready there. They have all the qualities to wear the jersey of great teams.

See also  Champions: Inter draws Benfica, Milan-Naples in the quarter-finals - Campania

“It’s been a difficult year for me, the national team is a breath of fresh air”

The Juventus defender also spoke at the press conference alongside coach Mancini: “It’s been a difficult year for me at Juve. Being here is a breath of fresh air. There’s a year left until my contract ends. I would like to play because I want to give an answer above all to myself, to understand if I am still important as a footballer”. In this regard, Bonucci also replied to Fabio Cannavaro who, a month ago, had said jokingly: “Bonucci has already retired, but he didn’t realize it”. The blue captain’s reply: “I respect but I don’t agree with what Fabio said. I have been conditioned by injuries plus external problems which have not helped me. Now I feel better, Mr. Mancini decides whether to let me play. The team wants to demonstrate.”

You may also like

Gravel, trekking, MTB: Merida bikes for your free...

after the decision concerning the Bordeaux-Rodez match, the...

LBA Finals 2023 #3 | Virtus Bologna-Olimpia Milano...

FIFA has agreed with the football powerhouses on...

Serie A, the ball for the 2023 2024...

Tennis: Thiem in reverse again

“They have top club quality”

Before the World Swimming Championships, Léon Marchand as...

Nations League: Mancini “with tough Spain, we’ll have...

Zlatá Ester scored points again, she has another...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy