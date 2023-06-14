Italy Spain, Bonucci: ‘Zaniolo and Frattesi? As a great team’

Leonardo Bonucci he didn’t have an easy season at Juventus, but he is still captain and leader of Italy, with which he wants to achieve a new goal, the first final (and victory) in the Nations League. These are his words to the microphones of Sky Sport on the eve of the semi-final against Spain:

“How do we approach this match? For them it could be a revenge from two years ago, for us the chance to win a new trophy.

Winning never hurts, the goal is to reach the final. They have a new coach with a lot of desire, but with the qualities shown at the European Championship we can win a young but still important trophy.

How’s the team doing? There are many Inter players who have just lost the Champions League final, it can’t be easy for them.

The group is doing well, in the retreat in Sardinia everything went very well, we are compacted and the youngsters have integrated. The Inter fans arrived in Coverciano, they were clearly a bit down in the dumps but football immediately offers you the chance to redeem yourself.

Can Zaniolo and Frattesi also be part of the Juventus group?

You don’t have to ask me, but whoever makes the transfer market. It’s certainly positive that they gain experience playing this type of match, they teach you to understand moments like in the Champions League, you face strong teams but then you always have your chances and you have to be ready there. They have all the qualities to wear the jersey of great teams.