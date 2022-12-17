Maybe they aren’t superheroes, they won’t save Italy. But taking her to play for the 2026 World Cup, yes, it can be done. We watch the second World Cup in a row on TV, and while in Qatar the Gvardiols, the Ramos, the Bellinghams are acting phenomenal, we wonder where our strong youngsters are. First piece of news: we have them. Maybe not in all roles, maybe there are those who won’t keep what they promise, but we have them. Here we tell you about twenty, among those born from 1 January 2002 onwards. Considering a combination of what they already do and what they will be able to do, they are the brightest starlets in Italy. Full-backs who are strong, midfielders who score goals, attacking midfielders who think outside the box, tough defenders who are good with their feet, maybe even some worthy centre-forwards and a talent of those off the charts. Many are children of immigration, including Italians abroad, many have emigrated because we didn’t understand them or we got there later: it fits, it’s the world. But look at their social profiles and there is no escaping: a photo in blue is never missing, even in the profile, a sign that the heart beats there. A good sign, as is the fact that they are not the only blue talents. Viti, Coppola, Pirola, Missori, Faticanti, Mancini, Vignato, Oristanio, De Nipoti…. They will come, and we will. If we trust them.