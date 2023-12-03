Home » Italy’s opponents at the 2024 European Championships
Sports

Italy’s opponents at the 2024 European Championships

by admin
Italy’s opponents at the 2024 European Championships

The draws for the final phase of the 2024 men’s European football championship were held on Saturday evening at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany, the country where the tournament will take place. The draws established the groups and possible paths in the direct elimination phase. There were 21 European national teams present in the polls, 3 less than the total number of participants expected. This is because the qualifying play-offs will be held next March: the draws have therefore taken into account 3 empty spaces which will then be automatically filled with the winners of the play-offs.

Italy was drawn into group B together with Spain, Croatia and Albania: the first match of the group will be played against Albania on 15 June in Dortmund, then against Spain on the 20th in Gelsenkirchen, the last against Croatia in Leipzig, 24 June.

Group A

Germania
Scotland
Hungary
Swiss

Group B

Spain
Croatia
Italia
Albania

Group C

Slovenia
Denmark
Serbia
England

Group D

(Poland, Wales, Finlandia or Estonia)
Netherlands
Austria
France

Group E

Belgium
Slovakia
Romania
(Israel, Bosnia, Ukraine or Iceland)

Group F

Türkiye
(Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan or Luxembourg)
Portugal
Czech Republic

See also  Striker Pedro Henrique sparks interest from Vasco

You may also like

ISF SKYSNOW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

DFB: Julian Nagelsmann is under pressure before his...

Milan beat Slavia Prague 4-2 in the first...

What relegation would mean for Darmstadt 98

Yankees face key year ahead of 2024 free...

Jean-Paul Boëtius (ex-Genk) was diagnosed with cancer again:...

Cesena-Arezzo: remembering the Pirate, son of the wind

2nd Bundesliga Radio live: 1. FC Magdeburg vs....

Napoli-Turin (1-1) – Scattered Considerations

Fortuna Düsseldorf defeats Hamburger SV

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy