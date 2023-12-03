Italy’s opponents at the 2024 European Championships

The draws for the final phase of the 2024 men’s European football championship were held on Saturday evening at the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, Germany, the country where the tournament will take place. The draws established the groups and possible paths in the direct elimination phase. There were 21 European national teams present in the polls, 3 less than the total number of participants expected. This is because the qualifying play-offs will be held next March: the draws have therefore taken into account 3 empty spaces which will then be automatically filled with the winners of the play-offs.

Italy was drawn into group B together with Spain, Croatia and Albania: the first match of the group will be played against Albania on 15 June in Dortmund, then against Spain on the 20th in Gelsenkirchen, the last against Croatia in Leipzig, 24 June.

Group A

Germania

Scotland

Hungary

Swiss

Group B

Spain

Croatia

Italia

Albania

Group C

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Group D

(Poland, Wales, Finlandia or Estonia)

Netherlands

Austria

France

Group E

Belgium

Slovakia

Romania

(Israel, Bosnia, Ukraine or Iceland)

Group F

Türkiye

(Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan or Luxembourg)

Portugal

Czech Republic

