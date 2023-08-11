It’s official, Audero is the new Inter – Calcio player

Now it’s official, Emil Audero is a new Inter player. The Nerazzurri club announced it in a note published on the site, confirming the deal with Sampdoria.

“For the goalkeeper born in 1997, a temporary transfer to the Nerazzurri with the right to buy,” reads the note. “Serenity, mental strength and self-awareness: these are the fundamental qualities for a goalkeeper according to Audero. Qualities that tell the story of Emil’s style of play, ready to face this new adventure with the Inter shirt”, concludes the Nerazzurri club .

